Earlier this year, BBC Four opened up a new weekly slot on Wednesdays , dedicated to airing seminal shows to commemorate 100 years of the BBC.

BBC Four has added more classic dramas to its centenary line-up including The Singing Detective and The Roads to Freedom, the channel has announced.

BBC Two's adaptation of The Roads to Freedom will be one of the first to take over the weekly Wednesday slot this month, with the Daniel Massey drama airing for the first time on the BBC since 1970s.

Anthony Higgins and Georgia Brown in Roads to Freedom. BBC

Each drama will be introduced by a key figure from the production, with Doctor Who's Colin Baker presenting The Roads to Freedom, which was his first TV appearance, on Wednesday 27th July.

Other archival gems that are set to air on BBC Four include Dennis Potter's musical The Singing Detective – the BAFTA-winning drama starring Harry Potter's Michael Gambon, The Crown's Imelda Staunton and Fleabag's Bill Paterson.

The BBC's adaptation of Richard Llewellyn's How Green Was My Valley and 1979's Tinker, Tailor, Solider, Spy starring Alec Guinness, will also be airing in BBC Four's Wednesday slot, along with Sunset Song, introduced by Vivien Heilbron and Moira Armstrong.

Back in April, BBC Four announced the first slate of classic dramas that would be broadcast in the centenary slot, kicking off with Our Friends in the North starring Daniel Craig, Christopher Eccleston, Gina McKee and Mark Strong.

The line-up also included dramas like Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, The Boys from the Blackstuff and A Man from the Sun.

