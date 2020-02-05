Jack was last seen struggling to breathe as a paramedic in a hazmat suit begged him to stay alive... so what next?

Well, viewers have to wait a little longer to find out – breaking from the show's regular transmission pattern of airing a two-parter over Monday and Tuesday nights, the concluding episode of The Greater Good (also the final episode of the current series) will air on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One.

Why the change? Blame the football. In place of Silent Witness, the BBC aired Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup from 8pm to 10pm, with Oxford United playing Newcastle United.

We imagine fans won't thank them for leaving Jack's fate up in the air for a further 24 hours...