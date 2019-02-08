So is she set to have a baby with love interest Matt Garcia (played by Michael Landes) – and what would this mean for their future together?

Asked about the brief pregnancy test shot, producer Kiaran Murray-Smith remains tight-lipped. But he does tell RadioTimes.com: "Once you have relationships, like any drama you have to try and push a little bit more as to reality – and what happens in relationships."

The storyline in episodes five and six (titled "To Brighton, To Brighton") will explore "how important they are to each other."

Even better, Matt will finally be in town to reunite with Nikki. "There's nothing better than a walk on the beach with your lover, is there?" Murray-Smith says.

He adds: "The pregnancy test in the teaser... whether or not – what happens after that, obviously I can't say at the moment until that comes out!"

Silent Witness continues on Monday 21st January at 9pm on BBC1