Speaking at the launch of Solo, which hits UK bookshops tomorrow, Boyd said: "I’m not too keen on the expression Bond Girl. I think Bond has relationships with women. It seems to me that he wants a relationship, not just casual sex.

“I think of the many that I have read I remember Honey Ryder – and not because she was played by Ursula Andress in the film. I think she was a very interesting Bond Girl… Bond Woman."

Some people think Boyd makes a good point, suggesting female eye candy whose main role is to bed Bond feels outdated. And the actresses who've played Bond's "girls" on screen range widely in age, with Penelope Cruise set to take up a role at the age of 40 next year. Hardly just out of school, now, are they?

But what do you think? Is the term Bond Girls outdated? Should the female characters in 007's stories be Bond Women? Or is Bond Girl an iconic phrase which doesn’t need messing with?

