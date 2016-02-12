“There are characters from Breaking Bad that come back in this season,” Odenkirk told us, “and they are gonna make you so happy and shock you. It’s just really fun.”

Odenkirk wouldn’t be drawn on who these returning characters will be, but fans will be hopeful they could include Breaking Bad leads Bryan Cranston (who directed an episode of Better Call Saul’s first series) and Aaron Paul, both of whom have been rumoured to be making cameos in the prequel series since it was first announced.

Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad

However, series co-creator Vince Gilligan (who also created Breaking Bad) has previously poured water on the idea, telling the New York Daily News last year that while he’d love to see the characters reappear it won’t happen in season two and will only come “when it is most organic and fitting to the storytelling”.

Oh well – until then, Odenkirk says we have plenty to enjoy with the upcoming run of episodes.

“There’s more story in season 2,” he said. “There are more plates spinning and that’s fun too. The tempo’s a little faster.

“We’re not that well established so we can kind of find ourselves still while we are hopefully living by our standards.

“What we’ve done so far doesn’t dictate anything in the future. So you know we have a lot of leeway too.”

Better Call Saul’s first episode will stream on Netflix from the 16th February