Extras and Agatha Raisin star Ashley Jensen was announced to be taking over the hit crime drama this week, following Henshall's shock decision to bow out of his fan favourite role of DI Jimmy Pérez at the end of season 7.

Shetland fans have spoken! In a poll by RadioTimes.com , the majority have said that they would have preferred to see Alison O'Donnell's Tosh replace Douglas Henshall as series lead.

The news earned a warm reception from most fans, although there is a feeling that Jimmy's long-serving DS Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh (played by O'Donnell) should have had the opportunity to step up.

In a snap poll conducted by RadioTimes.com on Twitter, 58 percent of Shetland fans argued that Tosh was the right choice to replace Pérez, with only 42 percent arguing in favour of Jensen's new recruit DI Ruth Calder.

Speaking of her Shetland role, Jensen said: "There will be a different dynamic with Ruth amongst the regular characters and a few more new interesting characters to enjoy.

"However the integrity of the show and the world that has been created will remain very much in the same tone as the last seven seasons. It's a real privilege to be asked to lead this show into a new chapter."

Of course, fans might feel differently once they are formally introduced to DI Calder – a Shetland native who returns after two decades living in London – but this early result is a strong show of loyalty to O'Donnell, who has been with the show since its very first season.

