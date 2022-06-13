The narrative unfolds in a fiercely divided former mining community in Nottinghamshire, where families and friendships remain ruptured following the strikes in the 1980s.

There was little cheer to be found (even with a wedding) in the opening episode of Sherwood , a new six-part BBC drama from Quiz 's James Graham, which is based on true events .

Ex-miner and National Union of Mineworkers member Gary Jackson refused to cross the picket line, while others – men he knew and considered allies – continued working and were subsequently labelled "Scabs" for turning their back on the cause.

Gary is murdered with a bow and arrow while walking home from the local working men's club, leaving his wife Julie, who no longer has a relationship with her sister Cathy due to the strikes, bereft.

She's currently looking after their grandchildren, one of whom is dating the youngest member of the infamous Sparrow family. Behind their legitimate businesses – a taxi company and an archery range – they run a drug operation and, as DCS Ian St Clair notes, strike fear into the heart of the locals.

There's visible animosity between Gary and Rory Sparrow. They share a prolonged scowl at the beginning of the episode, alluding to a previous bust-up. Could it be linked to the bag of charred drugs that a police officer discovered in Gary's garden incinerator?

Scott Rowley is currently the prime suspect in Gary's murder given his archery skills. He's about to begin a stint in prison – for what, we're not sure – but he has a secret lock-up and he also keeps his bedroom door bolted at all times. We gain a glimpse inside at the various computer screens displaying code, newspaper cuttings and a bag of cash.

But Scott and Rory aren't the only people with the ability and motive.

Scott Rowley (Adam Hugill). House Productions/Matt Squire

Gary was also on frosty terms with Dean Simmonds, a former miner and one of the men who didn't observe the strike. The pair engage in an altercation at the club, with Dean lobbing a pool ball at Gary's head after he calls him a "Scab". Did Dean follow him home, determined to put an end to the taunts once and for all?

He certainly possesses good aim...

Scott's father Fred, who is married to Cathy, also dislikes Gary. The deceased would repeatedly burn debris in his garden despite Fred's requests that he stop due to a lung condition, which he picked up from his mining days.

Alun Armstrong and Lesley Manville in Sherwood House Productions/Matt Squire BBC

Another character we meet in the premiere is DI Kevin Salisbury. He works for the MET but catches a train to the Midlands on the instruction of his superior.

When Gary was arrested for his role in the strikes back in '84, the detective intervened and he was released. St Clair wants access to the documents in relation to that investigation, but key details have been concealed.

Salisbury initially appears unwilling to share his insights with St Clair, which suggests there's far more to his involvement than meets the eye.

Sherwood continues on Tuesday 14th June at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

