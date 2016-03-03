This makes it the most-requested show of January, with the first episode of War and Peace coming in second with 1.44 million requests and the second part of the EastEnders New Year's Day episode earning 1.36 million.

It had been two years since Cumberbatch, Freeman, Mark Gatiss and co had last been on our screens, but the 90-minute special is just an amuse-bouche compared to the full upcoming fourth series, due to start filming in the spring.

The New Year special's overnight figures at the time were equally impressive, reaching 8.4 million.

More like this

Sherlock has a habit of topping the iPlayer chart, scooping 2014's most-requested show of the year too with 4.2 million requests.

This year the debut episode of The Voice series 5 also scored well with 1.45 million requests (placing 6th on the list) and David Walliams' Billionaire Boy with 1.04 million (placing 10th).

Meanwhile, BBC iPlayer’s exclusive comedy-drama film The Rack Pack made it into the top 20 most requested titles in January in its first two weeks of availability. With close to one million requests in total, the drama is currently the most successful BBC iPlayer Original to date.

BBC iPlayer January Top 10

Sherlock The Abominable Bride: 2,347,000

War and Peace Episode 1: 1,442,000

EastEnders NYD part 2: 1,358,000

EastEnders NYD part 1: 1,251,000

The Voice episode 1: 1,148,000

EastEnders (15/01/16): 1,098,000

War and Peace Episode 2: 1,093,000

EastEnders (12/01/16): 1,056,000

Advertisement

Billionaire Boy: 1,039,000