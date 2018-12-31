It is not the first time Brealey has lent her voice to Moran's words - she voiced the audio book of her novel How to Build a Girl.

The five-part series will begin airing air on January 14 and is part of the 2019 shows for Radio 4's feminist-themed strand Riot Girls.

Other programmes in the series includes work from political activist and founding member of Pussy Riot Maria Alyokhina.

Riot Days is a drama adaptation giving her own account of her activism, trial and imprisonment, as part of the Russian feminist punk protest group. It has been dramatised by E V Crowe and stars Katie West, Kerry Gooderson and Kathryn Drysdale.

The season also features Into the Maze, an international crime drama examining sexual assault written by Ayeesha Menon. The cast includes Aysha Kala (Indian Summers), Maya Sondhi (Line of Duty, The Split) and Silas Carson (Trust).

Alison Hindell, BBC Radio 4’s Commissioning Editor for Drama and Fiction said: “This year Riot Girls is distinctly contemporary and centres on women with provocative views of the world we live in. Each series of Riot Girls has challenged and entertained and this year – at a time when debate sparked by women demands full attention - it seems more relevant than ever. With the writing of Maria Alyokhina, Caitlin Moran and Ayeesha Menon - 2019’s Riot Girls will not disappoint.”