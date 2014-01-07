Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington on the “infuriating thing” about Martin Freeman
The actress says working with her real life partner on Sherlock is a “joy”, but jokes there is one tiny thing…
After joining the cast of Sherlock as John Watson's wife Mary Morstan, Amanda Abbington admits there’s one “infuriating” thing about working with her real-life partner Martin Freeman.
He probably embarrasses her? Teases her? Tells everyone what she’s really like at home…? Oh, wait. It’s nothing like that at all. He’s just good at learning lines.
“Working with Martin is a joy, it really is," says Abbington. "The infuriating thing about Martin is he will get his sides, his script, and he’ll say ‘right, go over it with me’. He’ll read it once, he’ll read it twice and then he’ll say ‘test me’ and he’ll know his lines verbatim.
“It’s so infuriating as it takes me quite a while to learn lines, but he just knows them straight away.”
Freeman seems pretty chuffed to have his partner on set for series three too, calling her “genuinely one of my favourite actors”, and adding that he loves working with her.
Abbington agrees, saying, “[Martin’s] so brilliant to work with. He’s my best friend as well. It’s nice to be able to share this with him. I really love it.”
Ah, bless.
Check out the full video here, including Benedict Cumberbatch talking about that wedding speech…
Sherlock continues Sunday at 9:00pm on BBC1