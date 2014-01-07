“Working with Martin is a joy, it really is," says Abbington. "The infuriating thing about Martin is he will get his sides, his script, and he’ll say ‘right, go over it with me’. He’ll read it once, he’ll read it twice and then he’ll say ‘test me’ and he’ll know his lines verbatim.

“It’s so infuriating as it takes me quite a while to learn lines, but he just knows them straight away.”

Freeman seems pretty chuffed to have his partner on set for series three too, calling her “genuinely one of my favourite actors”, and adding that he loves working with her.

More like this

Abbington agrees, saying, “[Martin’s] so brilliant to work with. He’s my best friend as well. It’s nice to be able to share this with him. I really love it.”

Ah, bless.

Check out the full video here, including Benedict Cumberbatch talking about that wedding speech…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bW_4vOkBOBM

Sherlock continues Sunday at 9:00pm on BBC1

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes