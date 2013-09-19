Sherlock series three - new behind the scenes pictures revealed
Brand new stills of Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and co-creator Mark Gatiss have been released ahead of the long-awaited third series
Published: Thursday, 19 September 2013 at 3:02 pm
As the countdown continues and we edge ever closer to the launch of Sherlock series three, the BBC are keeping us busy with some exciting new photos of Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and co.
And besides a few photos and some snippets of footage, there's been precious little detail on plot developments as the cast and crew continue to keep us guessing over that fall so any new material is bound to have you lot salivating.
While we're still a way off the prospective early 2014 air date, these new stills will surely whet your appetite. Take a look in the gallery below...
678
