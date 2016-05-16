Yes, the BBC1 drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman is currently filming inside Cardiff's Student Union itself.

No surprise stressed students are finding it kind of hard to concentrate...

Cardiff students are used to this kind of thing happening of course, what with Doctor Who and Class also filming in the city.

But still, surely this kind of thing warrants some sort of special consideration?

Some students were able to drop everything and run.

Love is running from Heath campus to SU in 20 minutes when it should have taken 40 #setlock #Isawbae — Vanessa (@vanessayyl) May 16, 2016

Others were not so lucky.

Sherlock is filming in Cardiff again today... AND IM REVISING FOR TOMORROWS EXAM ??? — Tessa. (@ma_holmies) May 16, 2016

sherlock is being filmed literally 2 feet away from me but i'm revising instead of getting pictures with martin freeman — red (@saltedtrash) May 16, 2016

Life isn't fair.

The one day I don't revise at the SU, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman are there filming Sherlock ??? — Ser (@_sarahwren) May 16, 2016

Although, could be worse. What exactly is a 'fake Mary Berry appearance' anyway?

Good luck with those exams...