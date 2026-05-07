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Black Mirror star to play Sherlock Holmes in new TV series exploring untold chapter in life of iconic detective
Rafe Spall is the latest big-name actor to pick up the pipe and deerstalker.
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Published: Thursday, 7 May 2026 at 5:19 pm
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