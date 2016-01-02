Sherlock fans really quite liked Mycroft's new look
The game is... eat a lot of plum pudding
Published: Saturday, 2 January 2016 at 7:11 am
One Sherlock mystery was quickly solved in last night's special - Mark Gatiss's Mycroft Holmes hasn't been shown in the previews because he's, well, put on a few pounds.
Ok, more than a few. Can-bet-on-when-he's-going-to-croak pounds in fact.
This canon Mycroft struck a chord with those who've enjoyed the festive season
It really kicked off the New Year for others
Will anything top Fat Mycroft in 2016? #Sherlock
— Selkirk McCoy (@BarkleyKraken) January 2, 2016
As some chuckled away
There were plenty who thought we'd wandered into a land of Sherlock/Star Wars crossovers
Marmite is pretty sure it had something to do with it
Of course there was a hashtag
Now we just need to wait to see if there's more to come...
