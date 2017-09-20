“I am so excited to be performing my songs and sharing my journey with my fans, friends and family," said Sheridan. "It's a dream come true...”

"With such a stellar career as an actor, it's easy to forget that Sheridan is also a wonderful singer," said ITV Entertainment's creative boss Lee Connolly. "With brilliant performances in ITV's Cilla and as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl it reminded us why Sheridan is such a special and unique performer and we are delighted to be making this one off special with her.”

Here's hoping there will also be copious clips from Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

Sheridan comes to ITV later this year