The new FX series, simply titled Pistol, is based on the Pistols’ guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol and chronicles the band’s early days in West London, their rise to fame and their connection with world-famous fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Danny Boyle’s upcoming Sex Pistols TV series is set to launch on Disney Plus in the UK this May – and now the first official look at the show has been revealed.

One first-look image (above) shows Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) capturing Jones' punk aesthetic alongside Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock as the band appears to set up to go out on tour or play a set somewhere.

In the second image (below), which is a recreation of a real-life photo, Lees is absent as Matlock but Louis Partridge is stealing the show in Sid Vicious’ black leather jacket as he stands with bandmates Lydon, Jones and Cook in front of a Sex Pistols tour bus.

Anson Boon as John Lydon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook in Pistol Rebecca Brenneman/FX

Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle acts as director and executive producer on the project, which was created and co-written by Craig Pearce.

The cast is rounded out by Talulah Riley as Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

According to the official synopsis, the six-part TV series will “guide us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music".

Pistol also promises to cover the antics of a band who “shook the boring, corrupt establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever".

Pistol is set to premiere on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK this May. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

