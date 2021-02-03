Sex and the City’s David Eigenberg addresses whether Steve will return for new series

David Eigenberg has addressed whether he could return to Sex and the City as the iconic rom-com is in line for a revival.

Advertisement

Sex and the City: And Just Like That was announced last month as a major upcoming title for US streaming service HBO Max, reuniting the stars of the original series – with one notable exception.

Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones when the show returns, but her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all on board.

Eigenberg played Steve Brady in the Sex and the City cast, a bartender who ultimately ended up in a relationship with Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes, reprising the role for both feature film spin-offs.

However, despite his involvement throughout the series so far, the actor appeared uncertain over whether he would be back for the upcoming revival during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“You know, we’ll see what happens with that,” he said. “I got to check in with some people about it and we’ll see what happens. I don’t have any answers on that. You know, my time there was a beautiful time and I’m very lucky to have been a part of that and we’ll just have to see what happens.”

Since 2012, Eigenberg has portrayed Christopher Hermann on the drama series Chicago Fire, as well as appearing in spin-offs Chicago PD and Chicago Med, which he made clear is his top priority right now.

He added: “The love of my life right now is Chicago Fire, that’s where my heart lies and we’ll see if it’s something that transpires in the future, but I don’t know.”

If you’re looking to remind yourself about where the story left off Carrie Bradshaw and the gang, we have all the details on where you can watch Sex and the City online.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.