Sherlock series three has been filming in Cardiff, where fans rushed to snap pictures of the cast.

Shots of Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and Mark Gatiss quickly made it onto Twitter, tagged with the now standard hashtag #setlock.

Cumberbatch, who plays the great detective, appears to have been happy to give his fans a wave, while Mark Gatiss can be seen fooling around for the cameras.

No real plot details were given away, although some fans spotted Freeman, who plays Dr John Watson, with a stunt double.

Here are some of the snaps fans grabbed:

but Mark Gatiss pretended to shoot us all with an imaginary machine gun yep #setlock t.co/BZ2VNHOqw1

— James T. Kirk (@LowriofSuburbia) July 31, 2013

