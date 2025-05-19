And the Danish six-part drama – which centres around the mysterious disappearance of an au pair in an affluent neighbourhood – certainly didn’t disappoint.

At the time of writing, the series sits at number three on Netflix UK's top 10, with viewers finding themselves hooked by the compelling performances from Marie Bach Hansen (The Legacy) and Danica Curcic (The Kingdom), among others.

If you recently reached the end of Netflix's Secrets We Keep need a full recap on that eventful conclusion, read on for everything that went down in the gripping finale.

What happened to Ruby?

Donna Levkovski as Ruby in Secrets We Keep Tine Harden / Netflix

In the show’s previous episode, we learn that the dead body found floating in the marina was indeed poor Ruby (Donna Levkovski), the Filipino au pair whose disappearance had sparked a wave of finger-pointing within the wealthiest part of Copenhagen. A DNA test proved that chief suspect Mike (Simon Sears) wasn’t the father of her unborn child (and therefore unlikely to be responsible for her death too).

But a new prime suspect emerged in the shape of Oscar (Frode Bilde Rønsholt), the teenage delinquent Ruby had been employed to help look after, following his threat to next-door-neighbour Viggo (Lukas Zaperka) not to expose an incriminating video.

His involvement is confirmed early in the sixth episode, thanks to another paternity test which proves to be much more conclusive. Indeed, shady businessman Rasmus (Lars Ranthe) also took one in a bid to prove his innocence and prevent further harm to his reputation. It’s a move which backfires, though, when he’s revealed to be a partial match, meaning that the only possible culprit is his own son, Oscar.

The latter essentially admits to raping Ruby in a quietly menacing confrontation with leading lady Cecilie (Marie Bach Hansen) in her kitchen. “She’s hired to like me,” comes his disturbing justification, which, like recent Netflix phenomenon Adolescence, appears to highlight the damaging influence of incel culture.

How do Oscar's parents react?

(L-R) Danica Curcic as Katarina Hoffmann, Lars Ranthe as Rasmus Hoffmann in Secrets We Keep. Tine Harden / Netflix

As you’d expect from a family of immense privilege, the Hoffmanns refuse to accept any liability for Ruby’s pregnancy and her unexplained demise, lawyering up immediately with Cecilie’s husband Mike, a man who’d also been convicted of rape in his teens.

In fact, they hatch a despicable plan to frame the victim as the offender, putting forward the argument that Ruby was a sexual predator who took advantage of a minor.

Rasmus also lashes out at wife Katarina (Danica Curcic) for failing to spot Oscar’s descent into depravity. “You had one job,” he barks at her, before revealing he’s sending their son away to an elite boarding school. Further proving how out of touch they are with reality, the couple still decide to attend Ruby’s funeral, although unsurprisingly, they’re soon sent packing by the grieving community of au pairs.

What happened to Angel?

Excel Busano as Angel Reyes in Secrets We Keep. Tine Harden / Netflix

Ruby’s closest confidante and fellow au pair Angel (Excel Busano) is understandably left bereft by the tragedy. And her situation becomes even more despairing when she’s made surplus to requirements.

In a particularly tense exit interview, Cecile initially tells Angel that she simply wants to spend more time with her son. But the truth eventually comes out that her somewhat inappropriate closeness with tween Viggo – the pair often shared a bed together, while she also accepted a large sum of money from him – has given cause for concern.

Angel lashes out, arguing that she’s being unfairly punished for Oscar’s crimes. But Cecilie, who also took umbrage with the fact Angel lied about being childless, stands firm.

Was Oscar the only guilty party?

Frode Bilde Rønsholt as Oscar in Secrets We Keep. Tine Harden / Netflix

With Mike and Cecilie believing that Viggo isn’t strong enough to testify that he saw the video of the rape, the Hoffmanns look to have got away with the cover-up. But for some reason, Kat then gleefully implicates herself in a closing conversation with Cecilie.

Indeed, after Oscar informs her that Ruby had a blazing row with his mum on the night she disappeared, contradicting the accepted version of events, Cecilie challenges Kat at his goodbye party. When asked whether she’d already known about the rape, the latter refuses to answer either way. But when talk turns to Ruby’s death and whether she had any involvement, Kat chillingly replies, “What if I did?” She then adds further fuel to the fire by remarking how men “think everything sorts itself out,” suggesting that she may have killed Ruby without Rasmus’ knowledge.

Was Kat simply toying with the woman who, over the course of the drama, had turned from her best friend to her nemesis? Did the deeply religious Ruby, distraught over her predicament and the terrible advice she received from her priest about it, simply believe that the only option was suicide? Or did one, or several of the Hoffmans, really add homicide to their list of crimes?

Interestingly, and with perhaps a second season in mind, Secrets We Keep prefers to keep viewers guessing.

All six episodes of Secrets We Keep are now available to stream on Netflix – check out our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Ad

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.