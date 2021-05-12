In the last few months, Sky Cinema has picked up a range of movies that were originally intended for theatrical distribution – including the Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman and The United States v Billie Holiday – and the latest film to fill that criteria is The Secrets We Keep.

Advertisement

The period film stars Noomi Rapace as a woman who is desperate for revenge after she comes across a man she’s convinced abused her during the Second World War fifteen years earlier.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the film – as well as plot details, cast info and a look at the trailer.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch The Secrets We Keep

The film is the latest to be picked up by Sky Cinema after originally having been intended for a cinema release. It will debut on Friday 14th May 2021, available on both Sky Cinema and NOW with the relevant subscription.

The Secrets We Keep cast

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Prometheus star Noomi Rapace leads the cast as Maja, while Chris Messina (I Care A Lot, Sharp Objects) plays her husband Lewis.

The role of the supposed German war criminal, Thomas Steinman, is played by For All Mankind’s Joel Kinnaman while his wife Rachel is played by Amy Seimetz (The Killing).

The supporting cast also includes Ed Amatrudo (Nashville), Victoria Hill (First Reformed) and child actor Jackson Dean Vincent.

The Secrets We Keep trailer

You can take a look at the trailer below, which shows Maja’s kidnapping of a man she believes to be a German soldier and also includes some harrowing flashbacks to the war.

What is The Secrets We Keep about?

Set in a small American town in the late 1950s, the film follows Maja – a Romanian refugee who has settled down and started a family but continues to be haunted by memories of her traumatic wartime experiences.

SEAC

When she spots a man she’s convinced is a former German soldier she’d previously encountered fifteen years before, she takes him captive and pledges revenge, slowly revealing the extent of the crimes the man had committed.

The official plot synopsis reads, “In post-WWII America, a woman rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband, kidnaps her neighbour and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

Advertisement

The Secrets We Keep is available on Sky Cinema and NOW from Friday 14th May 2021. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or our dedicated Movies hub for the latest film news.