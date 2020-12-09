First look at Sean Bean and Stephen Graham in Time as Siobhan Finneran joins cast

The BBC has released a first-look image of its upcoming three-part prison drama Time, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

The gritty photo shows a grim-looking Bean as guilt-ridden inmate Mark Cobden, who is serving four years after accidentally killing an innocent man. We also get a glimpse of Graham as caring prison officer Eric McNally, who is doing his best to protect those in his charge.

The BBC has billed the series as a “visceral, emotional and high-stakes portrayal of life in a British prison” with Bean’s Cobden forced to choose between his family and his principles when a dangerous inmate figures out his weakness.

Happy Valley’s Siobhan Finneran has been announced as the latest addition to the impressive supporting cast, which is now confirmed to include Sue Johnston, Hannah Walters, David Calder, Nadine Marshall and Michael Socha.

The drama was written Jimmy McGovern (Cracken, The Accused), with Humans’ Lewis Arnold directing. It’s not the first time Bean and Graham work with McGovern, as they featured side-by-side in an episode of the writer’s The Accused.

Speaking of the project in a BBC statement, McGovern said, “The BBC have given me a brilliant young director and two of the greatest actors on the planet. I am overjoyed.”

The series is currently being filmed in and around Liverpool, though there is no news on when we might expect it to land on the small screen.

