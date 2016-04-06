Billed as one of the darkest and most disturbing cases yet, the three-part tale will see the duo put through their paces by some really nasty criminals.

With their old boss DCI Gill Murray out of the picture, having taken retirement at the end of the last series, the ladies really are on their own this time.

That's never stopped them before, though. And we can't imagine it'll stop them this time either.

More like this

Advertisement

Scott & Bailey returns to ITV from Wednesday 13th April at 9pm