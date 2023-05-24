"How does a headline-writing journalist become the headline?" reads the official synopsis.

Netflix Hindi-language series Scoop follows Jagruti Pathak, a crime journalist working on a "career-defining story" that examines the links between the police, the criminal underworld and the press when she's charged with killing one of her peers.

Read on for everything you need to know about Scoop.

You can watch Scoop from Friday 2nd June.

Scoop cast: Who stars?

The following all feature:

Karishma Tanna

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub

Harman Baweja

Deven Bhojani

Tannishtha Chatterjee

Tejasvini Kolhapure

Shikha Talsania

Tanmay Dhanania

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Inayat Sood

Swaroopa Ghosh

Malhar Thakar

Shikha Talsania

Ira Dubey

Ishita Arun

Sanat Vyas

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series was created by Hansal Mehta (Shahid), who also directed, and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad), who also wrote on the show alongside Mirat Trivedi (Bhonsle).

Is Scoop based on a true story?

The series is inspired by Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, a book written by crime journalist Jigna Vora. She recounts the true story of her arrest for the 2011 murder of fellow journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, also known as J Dey. Members of the Chhota Rajan gang were later identified as the perpetrators.

In the book, Vora recounts her stint behind bars, the court hearings and her time as a headline-breaking reporter.

Scoop trailer: When can I watch it?

Right Now! Watch the tense preview below.

Scoop airs on Netflix on 2nd June – sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. The streamer is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.