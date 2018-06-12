Speaking about the car going up for auction, Sofia said: "Saga’s Porsche is not only a big part of my own acting life but has also become part of Swedish TV history.

"I’m so pleased the sale of this car will go to such a good cause. Through my work with WaterAid, I’ve seen first-hand the difference clean water can make to people’s health, education and livelihoods. Just £15 can provide one person with water so the money raised from the auction will have a huge impact."You'd better start scrabbling at the back of the sofa for pound coins because you're going to need deep pockets to fork out for this piece of TV gold as the guide price is £20,000-£30,000.

Creators of The Bridge Lars Blomgren, Anders Landström and Bo Ehrhardt added: "We are very happy that The Bridge will finish its successful UK journey with the sale of Saga Norén's Porsche and that we are able to donate the money to a cause as important as WaterAid."