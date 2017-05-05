Alison is determined to prove the validity of her own marriage – and Alec’s love for her – but is instead led into a world of dark and troubling secrets.

"Alec was a British spy and a best-selling novelist... but what else besides?," said the BBC in a statement. "Where did his truth end and his fiction begin? Alison will be pushed to the very brink to find out."

Inspired by the true story of Wilson's family, this three-part drama is set in 1960s London, 1940s London and India in the 1930s. It is expected to air on BBC1 next year.

More like this

Ruth Wilson, who will star and executive produce, said: "I am so excited to bring to the small screen the extraordinary lives of my grandparents. Theirs is a profoundly moving story and the BBC is the perfect home for it."

Advertisement

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said The Wilsons, written by Anna Symon, will tell an "extraordinary story".