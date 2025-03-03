The drama invites a reassessment of Ellis, and, speaking with the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, Boynton has said she is hoping it can be a "catalyst for change".

When asked whether Ellis should be given a posthumous pardon, as we approach the 70th anniversary of Blakely's shooting, Boynton said: "The more I empathised with Ruth, the more pressure I put on myself, because I really wanted the audience to get a fair and accurate portrayal of her and understand what a grave miscarriage of justice it was."

Lucy Boynton stars in A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story. Silverprint Pictures for ITV

She continued: "Hopefully the drama will be a catalyst for changing the way we operate in this patriarchal society, but to put that pressure on one role is a lot…"

Also starring in A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story are Toby Jones, Arthur Darvill, Mark Stanley, Laurie Davidson, Joe Armstrong, Juliet Stevenson, Toby Stephens and Amanda Drew.

In her interview with Radio Times magazine, Boynton said the reaction to the shooting is an example of "internalised misogyny, where we expect women to be the nurturers".

"People want to see women as mothers, whether they are or not," she said. "There’s something really uncomfortable for people when that maternal figure is the source of darkness or revenge, or lashes out and stands up for herself, or acts unpredictably in a way that makes them feel unsafe.

"Maybe it’s slightly more unsettling than when it’s men, because we’re very used to reading about male violence."

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story begins on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Wednesday 5th March.

