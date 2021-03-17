Accessibility Links

ITV announces new drama You & Me produced by It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies

Casualty star Jamie Davis is writing the script for the upcoming three-part series.

Russell T Davies photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Richard Ansett (December 2020)

Published:

Following the success of It’s A Sin, Russell T Davies is producing a new relationship drama written by Casualty actor Jamie Davis for ITV.

Titled You & Me, the upcoming series will consist of three hour-long episodes about “finding love when you least expect it”, ITV revealed. The story focuses on the lives of Jess, Ben and Emma, all of whom experience tragedies that make them doubt whether they will ever love again.

Speaking of the new series, Davies said: “I read hundreds of scripts, but this one shone out from the rest.  It’s an honour to help Jamie get this to the screen – it’s funny, fast, clever and heartbreaking, everything you want a drama to be!”

Davis, who appeared as Max in Casualty, added: “As a writer, my aim is to tell authentic stories with heart and humour. To be telling a love story that mixes the genres of romantic comedy, domestic drama and thriller is incredibly exciting – and to be doing so with people of such calibre, talent and renown on my first commission is more than I could ever have wished for.”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill commented: “Jamie’s scripts are brilliant, and a wonderfully original love story. He is a such a talented writer and I am so pleased to give him his first commission, and for this to be Dom’s first show for ITV.  With Russell also involved this promises to be an unmissable drama.”

It's a Sin

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

