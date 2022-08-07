Dallas and The Jeffersons star Roseanna Christiansen dies aged 71

The sad news was broken by her husband Steven Rizzo to The Hollywood Reporter , with no cause of death given. She died on 14th July at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, California.

Roseanna Christiansen – most famous for playing Teresa the Maid on Dallas – has passed away aged 71.

Christiansen played Teresa, who was employed by the Ewing family, for the final nine seasons of the hit primetime soap's run – appearing in 112 episodes between 1982 and the show's finale in 1991.

Her screen credits also included a recurring role on The Jefferson's – also as a housemaid – and episodes of shows such as The Perfect Match, A Year in the Life and Matlock.

She had relatively few roles after leaving Dallas but did appear in the films Sybil Ludington, New and Kidzz, the latter of which was her final screen role and was written and directed by her son Josiah Rizzo.

Away from acting, Christiansen was an ordained minister and she also worked as an acting coach – setting up a school named Action! Acting.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, her husband Rizzo said: "Many of her students refer to their private sessions as their ‘therapy sessions.

"Though in years her life was too short, she spent enough time here to plant the seeds of love, encouragement and beauty into everyone she met."

Since the news was made public, fans of Dallas have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actress, with the account Definitive Dallas tweeting: "Saddened to learn about the recent passing of Roseanna Christiansen Rizzo. She played the part of Teresa, the faithful Ewing housekeeper. She is survived by her husband and two children. Condolences to her family and friends."

Another account, Dallas Fanzine, wrote: "We're sad to report the death of Roseanna Christiansen Rizzo who we all knew as Theresa on #Dallas."

It added: "In later life she became a respected acting coach but her main love was her family. Prayers go out to husband Steve & two children."

A memorial service in honour of Christiansen was held at Heritage of Faith Christian Center in Crowley, Texas on Saturday 5th August.