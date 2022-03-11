The actor, who was best known for playing chair of the tenants' association Baz in the beloved British sitcom, also starred in Red Dwarf and Secret Army.

Only Fools and Horses actor Ron Pember died on Tuesday (8th March) at the age of 87, his grandson Paul Pember has confirmed on Twitter.

"The sadness now is the happiness then," his grandson posted on Twitter, "That's the deal. 11.04.1934 - 08.03.2022.

Only Fools and Horses News also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter, posting: "We are saddened to hear of the news of the death of Ron Pember who played Baz in the series 3 episode ‘Homesick’. Our thoughts and warm wishes go to his family and friends."

In the episode, Pember's Baz is introduced in a meeting only attended by Nicholas Lyndhurst's Rodney and Roger Lloyd Pack's Trigger. The meeting ends with Rodney unwittingly chosen as chairman of the tenants' association.

Born in Plaistow, Pember was a stage director and dramatist as well as a character actor, an aspect of his career commemorated on in Red Dwarf's social media tribute.

"RIP Ron Pember," Red Dwarf's post read. "A terrific character actor, stage director and dramatist who made a memorable appearance in Series II’s Better Than Life."

Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules also added his own tribute to the late Pember, calling him a "legend".

He wrote: "Just heard the sad news that Ron Pember has passed away. (Tuesday) He was such a gentleman with us upstarts when he appeared on #RedDwarf He just rammed his tongue firmly into his cheek and joined the party! What a legend. RIP"

After a two-year stint in Secret Army as Belgian Resistance fighter and morse-code radio operator Alain Muny and his role in Only Fools and Horses, Pember went on to feature in Doctor Who as Seedle in 1985 radio drama Slipback.

Other guest appearances include The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes, The Two Ronnies, The Dick Emery Show, All Good Things and High Street Blues.

Among the plays Pember wrote are the musical Jack the Ripper, and 1800 and Froze to Death. He also performed in a Royal Shakespeare Company production of Twelfth Night, Liza Lambeth and The Cherry Orchard.

In 1992, he retired from acting after suffering a stroke.