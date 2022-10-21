The actor passed away on Thursday (20th October) surrounded by his family, according to Variety .

Murder, She Wrote actor Ron Masak has died aged 86 from natural causes, his family has confirmed.

His death comes just days after the passing of his co-star on the show, Dame Angela Lansbury.

Born in Chicago, Masak starred in a number TV shows in the 1960s and '70s, including Get Smart, I Dream of Jeannie, The Twilight Zone, Bewitched, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Wonder Woman.

But it was his role as Sheriff Mort Metzger on Murder, She Wrote that he was best known for, with the actor appearing on 41 episodes of the detective series from 1985 to 1996.

Ron Masak (Sheriff Mort Metzger), Angela Lansbury (Jessica Fletcher) and William Windom (Dr Seth Hazlitt) in Murder, She Wrote. CBS via Getty Images

It was during this time that he built up a prolific career as a voiceover artist, doing voiceovers for companies including Vlasic pickles, Rice-A-Roni and more.

Masak also had a wide-ranging film career, starring in around 25 feature films including Evel Knievel and Angels on Tap.

He was also known for charity work over the years, including work for organisations such as Child Help, Wounded Warriors, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and more.

Masak is survived by wife Kay, six children and 10 grandchildren.

Lansbury died earlier in October 2022, passing away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 96. She portrayed the role of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote.

Angela Lansbury. Getty/EBG

The actress also notably voiced Mrs Potts in the 1991 Disney movie Beauty and the Beast.

A statement from her family read: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am, Tuesday 11 October 2022.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.

“A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”