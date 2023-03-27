From the grounded (ish?) first season, the show has expanded into a wide variety of dark fantasy storylines, including a recent crossover with the abruptly cancelled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Riverdale certainly has its fair share of detractors, but to give credit where its due, the show is certainly adept at keeping people guessing.

In season 7, Riverdale is throwing another curve ball by whisking its characters away to 1955, where they'll be living out a seemingly wholesome existence that pays homage to the original Archie comic books. At least, initially.

The dramatic trailer seems to reveal that deadly drama will find the gang once more but for now, it's milkshake time.

Here's everything you need to know about Riverdale season 7's UK release schedule on Netflix.

Riverdale season 7 episode 2 is coming to Netflix on Thursday 6th April 2023.

The latest chapter is titled 'Skip, Hop, and Thump!'.

How many episodes are in Riverdale season 7?

Riverdale season 7 will consist of 20 episodes in total.

That's a slight decrease from the 22 episodes that was once standard for a US network television show, but an increase on the 19 episodes of the pandemic era and the mere 13 that comprised season 1.

Riverdale season 7 release schedule

The cast of Riverdale. Warner Bros/The CW

In previous years, Riverdale episodes have arrived in the UK via Netflix on the day after their network broadcast on The CW in the United States. This gives us a rough idea of how the series will play out.

However, fans should be prepared for a possible mid-season break, as TVLine reports that the final episode of Riverdale will premiere on Wednesday 23rd August 2023 on The CW.

There are not currently enough episodes to fill every week between the premiere and the finale, so it's likely that a short hiatus could come partway through the run.

This helps build anticipation, as well as giving the production staff extra time to get things polished off. For now, here's what the Riverdale season 7 release schedule looks like:

Riverdale season 7 episode 1 – Don't Worry, Darling – Thursday 30th March 2023

Riverdale season 7 episode 2 – Skip, Hop, and Thump! – Thursday 6th April 2023

Riverdale season 7 episode 3 – Sex Education – Thursday 13th April 2023

Riverdale season 7 episode 4 – Love & Marriage – Thursday 20th April 2023

Riverdale season 7 episode 5 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 6 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 7 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 8 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 9 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 10 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 11 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 12 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 13 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 14 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 15 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 16 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 17 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 18 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 19 – TBC

Riverdale season 7 episode 20 – Thursday 24th August 2023

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When did Riverdale season 7 start?

Riverdale season 7 premiered in the United States on Wednesday 29th March 2023 on The CW.

Typically, new episodes arrive in the UK one day later.

What is Riverdale season 7 about?

Living up to its reputation for outlandish plot twists, the seventh season of Riverdale finds the principal characters transported from the present day back to 1955.

There, they live a quaint life more akin to the original Archie comics, although glimmers of darkness are lurking beneath the surface and seem destined to cause trouble for the gang – as seen in the recent trailer.

Riverdale season 7 trailer

The trailer for Riverdale season 7 offers a tantalising glimpse of what's in store. Watch now:

Riverdale is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.