There's a very particular kind of British television magic that arrives with a raised eyebrow, a double entendre and a soundtrack full of 1980s bangers – and Rivals has it by the bucketload.

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When the first series bonked its way onto our screens, I thought we had exhausted the national supply of innuendo. Apparently not. Because Rivals is back, bigger, brasher and more gloriously ridiculous than before.

Quite what audiences in America make of a deeply British take about the battle for regional commercial television licences in the 1980s, I can't imagine. And yet Disney+ has found global audiences unable to resist it.

The larger-than-life characters created by the sadly missed Jilly Cooper have now settled into their screen lives, delivering some of the funniest and sauciest television since the Carry On films. There's champagne, shoulder pads, scandal and enough bad behaviour to keep an HR department busy for decades.

But beneath the outrageous flirting and athletic adultery, Dominic Treadwell-Collins has turned what could have been camp nonsense into something that's genuinely joyful, escapist, romantic and funny without ever becoming cynical.

And perhaps that's why Rivals works so well. In an age where so much television seems determined to exhaust us, this simply wants to entertain us. Frankly there's something rather refreshing about that.

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