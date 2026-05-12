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David Tennant, Danny Dyer and the cast of Rivals star across this week's covers
Fun, frolics and fireworks – as the much-anticipated second series is released, the cast reveal (almost) all...
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Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 9:45 am
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