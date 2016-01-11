Ripper Street is available exclusively on Amazon Prime from 15th January

The Rack Pack

Introducing BBC iPlayer's first ever comedy drama feature film. Starring Luke Treadaway, Will Merrick and Kevin Bishop, The Rack Pack is set in the glory days of the 70s and 80s snooker scene when huge characters became household names.

The Rack Pack is available exclusively on BBC iPlayer from 17th January at 9:00pm

The X-Files

The truth is still out there. Mulder and Scully are returning to their posts for a new batch of episodes. But if you need to catch up on the action before the instalments arrive on Channel 5 later this spring, never fear; all nine episodes are now available on Amazon Prime.

The X-Files series 1 - 9 is now available on Amazon Prime

Sherlock

#SherlockLives. Want to know how he survived that fall? Yeah, us too. Series three doesn't quite answer that burning question. But it is brilliant, so we're not really complaining...

Series 3 is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime from 12th January

Pretty Little Liars

The glossy US drama starring Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson continues, with brand new episodes dropping on Netflix week-by-week. The first instalment, titled Of Late I Think of Rosewood, picks up five years after the series six mid-season finale...

New episodes drop weekly on Netflix from 14th January

Straight Outta Compton

A groundbreaking new group revolutionises pop culture and changes hip-hop forever. O'Shea Jackson Jr, Corey Hawkins and Paul Giamatti star in this movie about N.W.A's first studio album, Straight Outta Compton.

Straight Outta Compton is available on Talk Talk TV Store (formerly known as Blinkbox) now

No Escape

If you think this is a classic Owen Wilson movie, you'll be sorely mistaken. The actor, who is best known for comedy roles, turns amateur action hero in this dark Cambodia-set flick. American civil engineer Jack Dwyer (Wilson) arrives in South East Asia with his wife (Lake Bell) and two young daughters to start a new career and a new life. Until a rebel uprising threatens their very existence...

No Escape is available on Talk Talk TV Store now