Written and executive produced by Oliver Goldstick (Ugly Betty, Pretty Little Liars, Desperate Housewives, Lipstick Jungle), The Collection tells the story of an illustrious Paris fashion house emerging from the dark days of the German occupation in 1947.

Coyle plays couturier Paul Sabine, with Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons) as his brother and arch rival Claudie. Harry Potter and Vicious actor Frances de la Tour stars as their formidable mother Yvette with Gomez cast as a fashion editor.

Also appearing is Mamie Gummer as Helen, Paul’s American ex-wife. Gummer is the daughter of Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

More like this

Foyle’s War star Michael Kitchen is Frederic Lemaire, Sabine’s former boss and mentor. Game of Thrones' James Cosmo (Jeor Mormont in the HBO epic) is Jules Trouvier, the silent partner who funds the Maison Sabine fashion house around which the drama revolves.

The star-studded ensemble also includes Sarah Parish (Mistresses), Bethan-Mary James (Belle), Patrick Kennedy (Downton Abbey), Allan Corduner (Homeland), Alexandre Brasseur (Duval and Moretti), Poppy Corby-Teuch (The Royals) and Stanley Townsend (Galavant).

Advertisement

“We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this new, original series to Amazon Prime members in the UK,” said Jay Marine, VP Amazon Prime Video EU. “Against a backdrop of beautifully-made gowns, sparring business rivals, war heroes and villains, The Collection is a captivating, original drama and Prime members will get a chance to see it before anyone else.”