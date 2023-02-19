The news was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by Bell Scheft, who used to write for the Late Show with David Letterman.

Actor and comedian Richard Belzer has died at the age of 78.

Belzer was best known for his role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit where he played Detective John Munch.

He appeared in over 300 episodes between 1999 and 2013, popping back for two cameos in 2014 and 2016.

Speaking about his role, Belzer said (as reported by People): "I would never be a detective, but if I were, that's how I'd be. The character is very close to how I would be. They write to all of my paranoia, anti-establishment dissonance and conspiracy theories, so it's a lot of fun for me. It's like a dream, actually."

Belzer also starred in Scarface, Species II and The Flash TV series.

The comedian made special appearances in The X-Files, The Wire, Arrested Development, 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Elsewhere, Belzer was a successful stand-up comedian and enjoyed a publishing career, particularly writing around conspiracy theories.

Many of Belzer's friends and colleagues have shared their tributes on social media, including stand-up comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, Richard Lewis, who said: "He made me laugh a billion times."

Actor Vincent D'Onofrio shared: "Richard Belzer was always so kind to me. We met at comedy club he was performing in yrs before L&O. I was young with only one film into my career. He always remembered me. I had the pleasure of hang'n with him a couple of times. Sweet sweet man & funny as hell. He will be missed."

CODA actress, Marlee Matlin said: "Richard Belzer was one of the most kindest and welcoming actors when I guested on two episodes of Law and Order: SVU. His passing is truly a loss for Hollywood and I will miss him dearly. RIP Richard Belzer."

SVU showrunner Warren Leight added: "Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz..."