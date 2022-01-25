While the five-parter is set to continue tonight and tomorrow before returning next week, viewers already had a lot to say about the drama, which was written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher.

BBC One drama The Responder kicked off last night, with Martin Freeman starring as a Liverpudlian response officer who struggles to balance his high-pressured job with his own personal life.

RadioTimes.com readers were particularly impressed with the Sherlock star's performance as Chris Carson, with viewers describing him as "excellent".

"Martin Freeman is (as always) exceptional," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "Really loved the cinematography and sound work too, can't wait for the next one."

Another said that Freeman "put in a masterclass" in the role, while others labelled the BAFTA winner as "incredibly good", with one Twitter user adding: "I've always rated him but this is his best."

Viewers also praised the Hampshire-born actor's Scouse accent, with many saying his voice was "so authentic".

"It is great acting acting by Martin, his accent is so authentic and the storyline promises to be so different from the typical cop shows we see," one viewer wrote. "I can’t wait to see the next episode. I am a born and bred Scouser so can appreciate Martin's accent. I give him 10/10."

While another said: "Brilliant! The writing, the acting, the casting and Martin Freeman totally pulls off a scouse accent, I know am a scouser!"

The Responder marks author and screenwriter Schumacher's first TV project, and one fan lauded as a "top notch drama" and exactly why they "pay [their] licence fee".

Episode two of the drama airs tonight, with Freeman teasing that the next instalment sees Chris's troubles "escalate".