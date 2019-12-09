When is The Reluctant Landlord Christmas Special on TV?

The Reluctant Landlord Christmas Special airs on Sky One at 10pm on Monday 23rd December.

What is The Reluctant Landlord Christmas Special about?

The Reluctant Landlord follows, well, a reluctant landlord called Romesh who has to take over his late father's pub despite wanting to be a hip-hop DJ.

The Christmas Special will see Romesh announcing the closure of the pub over the festive period so he can have a quiet family Christmas - and play the new superstar DJ video game. However, the arrival of his psychotic sister-in-law scuppers these plans, while Julie organises a Christmas Day Tinder date and Lee misses out on his favourite paramedic shift of the year.

More like this

Who is in the cast of The Reluctant Landlord Christmas Special?

Romesh Ranganathan will of course return as the hip-hop loving landlord, with cast regulars Sian Gibson (Car Share) and Nick Helm also appearing. They will be joined this time around by two special guest stars - Jo Joyner (Ackley Bridge) as Romesh's self-obsessed sister-in-law and comedy writer Matthew Crosby as the spirit of Christmas.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for The Reluctant Landlord Christmas Special?

Sadly not - but here's a trailer for series two, in case you missed it!