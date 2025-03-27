Adapted from Persuader, book seven in the Lee Child series, season 3 featured Reacher facing off against old adversaries and unscrupulous mobsters.

This threw audiences in at the deep end and introduced new allies alongside Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), a rug merchant with powerful friends.

With a finale that put the bang back in birthday party, you might have unanswered questions after the dust settles, in which case dive in. But be warned, spoilers lie ahead.

Reacher season 3 ending explained

How did Reacher infiltrate Beck's operation?

Blowing into town to sell some records, audiences first encounter Reacher during a slick and stylish opening. One that feels instantly iconic as bullets fly and he stops an attempted kidnapping.

Key characters introduced in those opening minutes include Richard Beck (Johnny Berchtold) and Guillermo Villanueva (Roberto Montesinos) – one the son to rug merchant Zachary Beck, and the other an undercover agent with ulterior motives.

Having gunned down a police officer in broad daylight, Reacher has few options, save the promise of an introduction to Richard Beck’s father.

The fact that comes with a round of Russian roulette at gunpoint, witnessed by Beck’s lieutenant Chapman Duke and Paulie (Olivier Richters), is introduction enough.

The DEA come calling

Olivier Richters as Paulie and Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher. Jasper Savage/Prime

Poolside interrogations by the DEA were never on his agenda, but Reacher is looking at exactly that when Susan Duffy (Sonja Cassidy) comes calling.

They are watching arms dealer Darin Prado (Greg Bryk), who happens to be caught on camera with Zachary Beck and his associate Julius McCabe (Brian Tee).

Reacher teams up with Duffy and the DEA because he has unfinished business with Beck’s business partner. Their objective is to infiltrate his home and locate her informant Theresa Daniel (Storm Steenson), who has gone missing. There is just the small matter of getting inside using a panel van, an old box of vinyl, and some subterfuge.

Cut to a guardhouse outside the Beck compound as Reacher pulls up with Richard riding shotgun. With a satellite phone in one boot, he steps out to face off against Paulie at seven feet two inches tall, teeing up a smackdown that might just be the making of season 3.

Dominque Kohl and the resurrection of Julius McCabe

Before Neagley (Maria Sten), who is back in full force, there was Dominique Kohl (Mariah Robertson). Astute and self-assured, Kohl is the reason Reacher helps Susan Duffy, as it offers him a chance to calm his conscience and give Dominique Kohl the justice she deserves.

Collateral damage in a case where Reacher tried to do the right thing, she became a casualty where assumptions were made, and in his world assumptions kill.

In another life, when a 22-calibre bullet casing came between Julius McCabe and the end, justice was delivered at close range. A man who took pleasure in watching others suffer for his amusement, he was consigned to a watery grave. Resurrected from the river and back on Reacher’s radar, Julius McCabe is a dead man walking.

As Reacher uncovers more information and dispatches Chapman Duke to save time, Julius McCabe comes one step closer to meeting his maker again. Only this time, Reacher will do it right.

Zachary Beck shows his true colours

Olivier Richters as Paulie and Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck. Jasper Savage/Prime

Zachary Beck always felt like a bad guy. An unscrupulous rug merchant who keeps Richard under house arrest after his wife’s death, he's an overbearing, unfeeling, and cynical tyrant – until audiences understand he exists in the shadow of Julius McCabe, as a front for the arms dealer who holds him hostage.

Beneath that gruff exterior is a benevolent man, who must stand by while McCabe cuts his ear off for making mistakes. A mark of subservience that reflects Richard’s injury at the hands of Paulie and reveals his true colours.

Sent to die in a decoy arms deal, only an intervention from Duffy, Reacher, and the ATF can save him. Heading back in the truck to confront Julius McCabe, Beck must make a choice. Avenge his son so they can grieve together or sacrifice himself so Richard can be his own man.

Reacher gets his revenge

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

With everyone else heading inside, Reacher hangs back to deal with Paulie. Outgunned physically for a time, this ex-special investigator must use brains not brawn. Rip tides, garden tools, and bullet casings are just a few options he exhausts before David beats Goliath.

Inside, Neagley is keeping an eye on Julius McCabe while Guillermo Villanueva tracks down Richard Beck. Meanwhile, Duffy finally finds Theresa and faces off against an arms dealer who will regret it for the rest of his life. Making their way downstairs, Richard gets separated and runs into McCabe, who takes him hostage.

In a bonding moment between father and son, Beck has his tormentor at gunpoint following a scuffle. Except the gun is Richard’s gift, made of plastic and held together with glue. As Richard runs away, the barrel begins to droop and McCabe unloads a clip into Zachary Beck as he makes the ultimate sacrifice.

In the final minutes of Reacher season 3, the Russian mob arrive for their money.

Theresa is safe and everyone is outside except Richard Beck and McCabe. With his deal dead in the water, Julius comes running out the house into the arms of his Russian associates. Moments later, Richard emerges with the money and Reacher has a proposition.

With the Russians paid off and everyone heading back inside, he puts a gun to the head of Xavier Quinn and pulls the trigger. In that moment, he remembers Dominique Kohl and Reacher gets his revenge.

Reacher seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.