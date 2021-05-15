Rash faces his past in Casualty, when he meets an old friend in trouble

We’re digging into the back story of Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) in tonight’s visit to Casualty, as he comes face to face with a man from his past – who is not in a good way!

It turns out that Rash used to be quite the athletics star, but an injury made him take a different path in life. It was a choice that led him to the ED, and he is taken aback when he sees his old coach, Adil, has been admitted.

Adil is convinced that he has a terminal illness and does not have long to live. His plan to cope with it is to lose himself in alcohol, so he does not have to deal with the reality of his situation. But it soon becomes clear to Rash that there is more to Adil’s condition than meets the eye.

Rash does some investigating and learns that Adil is not as ill as he thinks he is and that he is not actually dying at all, giving him a much-needed confidence boost that his change in direction was a worthwhile one.

And it leads to him reconnecting with his former coach and admitting some truths about what happened years before. Adil always thought that Rash’s injury came about because he was pushing him too hard, but Rash admits the truth – it was actually a hangover that caused him to lose concentration.

With Rash and Adil now both feeling better about the past, Rash decides to go for a run – the first time he has done so since the accident.

Elsewhere on the medical drama, there could be happier times on the horizon for Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) when she begins to strike up a flirty rapport with Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson).

Although she declines his offer of a drink in order to spend time with the family, could this be the start of a new romance in the ED? They certainly wouldn’t be the first to fall in love there!

Casualty airs tonight on BBC One at 9:20pm. Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.