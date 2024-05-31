The latest Spanish-language offering to arrive on Netflix is Raising Voices (Ni una más), an eight-part drama about the prevalence of sexual violence against women.

The series opens with 17-year-old Alma (Nicole Wallace) attaching a banner to the front gates of her school which reads: 'Beware! A rapist is in there!'

After she learns a horrifying piece of information that destabilises her life, Alma is determined to bring the perpetrator to justice – even if it means sacrificing her own future.

But is Raising Voices based on a true story? Read on to find out.

Is Netflix's Raising Voices based on a true story?

Ni una más is based on Miguel Sáez Carral's fiction book of the same name, which was released in 2021. But the subject matter explored in its pages is sadly all too familiar.

Nicole Wallace as Alma in Raising Voices. Netflix

Alma learns that Berta (Teresa de Mera), a former school friend who she reconnects with while en route to a party, was groomed and raped multiple times by her history teacher (Iván Massagué), a man who Alma is still taught by.

After Berta confides in her, Alma creates a fake social media profile, @Iam_colemanmiller, where she publishes a number of posts detailing the extensive abuse Berta suffered, and the lasting impact it has had on her.

But while the story is fictional, the name Alma uses for the fake profile is inspired by two real-life women: Daisy Coleman and Chanel Miller.

Coleman was a sexual assault victim advocate who was one of the subjects of Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy.

She alleged that she was raped by 17-year-old Matthew Barnett at a house party in Maryville, Missouri when she was just 14. Her ordeal made national headlines in 2012 after she chose to speak out.

But the sexual assault case against Barnett was later dropped, and he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of child endangerment after he claimed that the intercourse had been consensual.

Coleman went on to co-found non-profit organisation SafeBae (Before Anyone Else) to help tackle sexual assault in schools.

She took her own life in 2020, and four months later her mother Melinda also died by suicide.

Nicole Wallace as Alma and Teresa de Mera as Berta in Raising Voices. Netflix

Chanel Miller's story was also widely reported.

She was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner at Stanford University, California, while attending a fraternity party in January 2015. Miller was 22 at the time and had recently graduated from the University of California.

Miller was later found near a bin. She was also unconscious and some of her clothing was missing.

Turner received a six-month jail term for sexually assaulting an intoxicated Miller, sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious, and attempting to rape her.

He served half of his six-month prison sentence and was put on probation for three years.

Miller went on to publish her memoir, Know My Name. In an interview with The New York Times, she said her ordeal "will always be a part" of her life.

For support and advice on matters raised in this article, please visit www.rapecrisis.org.uk, call the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222 or chat to Rape Crisis online 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.

The Samaritans are also available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

