What's going to happen in Poldark episode five? Now, there's a question you probably want answering. The brief trailer teases an action-packed visit to Ross, Demelza & co as Captain Poldark sails for France in a daring bid to rescue poor Dwight Enys.

He gathers together a motley crew but the footage shows what looks like poor Drake in desperate peril. Will their mission be successful? And will everyone make it home?