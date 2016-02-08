"I am so excited and somewhat humbled to be given such a wonderful opportunity to be part of this fantastic story which was so popular and successful 14 years ago," says Spellman of his new role. "I cannot wait to work with the director, Terry McDonough, all the cast and crew and I am particularly looking forward to working alongside my on-screen Dad James Nesbitt – even if he is a Man United fan. I hope I can help make this series every bit as special, entertaining and memorable as the first five series were all those years ago."

Spellman has starred in Waterloo Road, Blue Murder, Home Front and Cucumber. He also presents a BBC Radio 1 show on Sunday afternoons.

Cold Feet is currently filming around Manchester and is set to broadcast on ITV later this year.