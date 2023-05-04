The prequel series sees the focus well and truly on the beloved Queen, played by Golda Roushevel and her younger self played by India Amarteifio. How did the Ton get to be the way it is? Well, it involves going back in time to "the great experiment" when King George and Charlotte were placed together and their love story blossomed.

It wouldn't be a Bridgerton series if it didn't include classical orchestra; covers of some of the world's most recognised chart-topping songs, would it? Well, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has all those and more.

While the series is most certainly a sweet love story, the Netflix drama also explores some pretty hard-hitting themes with the topics of mental health, race, family and duty all being explored in great detail.

But of course, the series is also home to its fair share of grandiose balls and naturally, some great music. Most notably, Alicia Keys has re-recorded one of her most iconic singles from her 20-year-old album The Diary of Alicia Keys, which was released in 2003.

One of the lead singles off of it, If I Ain't Got You, has been recorded for the Bridgerton prequel series alongside a 90-piece orchestra comprised of women of colour, which has been teased to be "unbelievable". Arsema Thomas, who plays the young Lady Danbury, says that something that will get audiences talking is the music, saying: "The music in this season is amazing."

Kris Bowers is the composer for the series and is known for his work on Bridgerton, Green Book, Dear White People, When They See Us, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

With that, read on for the full list of songs included throughout Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story soundtrack – every song featured

The new series features instrumental covers of well-known tracks, just like Bridgerton did with the likes of Rihanna's Diamonds, Nirvana's Stay Away and more. Read on for a list of the tracks used in the drama, which have been covered with a classical orchestral rendition.

If I Ain't Got You

Episode: 3

Original by: Alicia Keys

Run The World (Girls)

Episode: 5

Original by: Beyoncé

Nobody Gets Me

Episode: 6

Original by: SZA

I Will Always Love You

Episode: 6

Original by: Dolly Parton

The show also features an original score by Kris Bowers, with tracks aptly named after key moments in the series.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to stream on Netflix now. Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream now. You can buy The Viscount Who Loved Me and the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.

