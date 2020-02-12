Sequel on the way for 2007 romantic drama P.S. I Love You
The film will be based on a recently published novel
A sequel to romantic drama P.S. I Love You is in the works over a decade after the original landed in cinemas.
The 2007 feature starred Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) as widow Holly Kennedy, who receives a number of letters from her late husband written before his death, which gradually enable her to recover from the devastating loss.
P.S. I Love You was adapted from a novel of the same name written by Irish author Cecelia Ahern, who penned a sequel last year, Postscript, on which the next film will be based.
The book revisits Holly seven years after the death of her husband, since which she has made steps towards building a new life.
A group of people, inspired by her husband's letters, contact her asking for help with gifts to leave behind for their own loved ones, and the resulting journey introduces her to new people, while bringing her back to a place she fought hard to escape.
It is unclear whether any of the cast from the first adaptation – including Swank, Gerard Butler (Angel Has Fallen), Lisa Kudrow (Booksmart) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) – will return or if the roles will be recast.
P.S. I Love You received generally negative reviews from critics when it hit cinemas, but went on to become a big financial success at the global box office.