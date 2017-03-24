Lydia Wilson (Star Trek Beyond, About Time) plays Matilda who, in the wake of the tragedy, embarks on a quest that leads her to a Welsh village where a toddler disappeared in 1994. While there, the secrets she uncovers threaten to unravel her very identity.

Requiem, made by The Missing producers New Pictures, will air on BBC1 in the UK and Netflix globally.

Kris Mrksa (The Slap, Underbelly) has written and created the series and it is directed by Mahalia Belo (Volume, Ellen).

More like this

Co-starring alongside Lydia Wilson are Joel Fry (Game of Thrones) and James Freecheville (The Drop) as well as Clare Rushbrook (Home Fires), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Richard Harrington (Poldark), Joanna Scanlan (No Offence) and Downton Abbey's Brendan Coyle.

Advertisement

The series is set and filmed in Wales, with funding support from the Welsh Government.