“Exterminate”, the Prince enthused, before using the iconic voice to say, “You are our prisoners”.

The royal took it in his stride, and can be heard chuckling, “Oh god almighty,” as he walks away.

The Duchess of Cornwall also got to grips with different parts of the set, before the pair met exiting Doctor Matt Smith and his co-star Jenna Coleman.

More like this

The royals were met by BBC Wales director Rhodri Talfan Davies and stopped for a few pictures with two gold-coloured Daleks.

Writer Steven Moffat joked, “There would be a part in the show for him if he wanted it,” adding, “Prince Charles’s attempt at being a Dalek was great.”

Advertisement

See the video here