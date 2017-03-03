However, others were unconvinced, calling out various historical inaccuracies and disagreeing that the younger years of Tennison were interesting enough for a prequel among other complaints.

This lot look nothing like people did in 1973 #PrimeSuspect1973 pic.twitter.com/5hv5EVbz9B — Miner (@teesminer) March 2, 2017

And a few couldn’t help comparing it to another 1970s-set policing drama – time travel mystery Life on Mars, as well as its sequel Ashes to Ashes.

And overall, even if people did like it there was one crucial element missing – Helen Mirren, who last played the character in 2006.

Watching the new Prime Suspect knowing it could NEVER come close to the original...there's only one Helen Mirren ! — michele (@MicheleHandley) March 2, 2017

In fairness, we can’t help but suspect there are few that could fill her shoes.

Prime Suspect continues on Thursdays at 9.00pm