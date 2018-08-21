The trailer shows Chaplin as the ruthless Editor of tabloid newspaper The Post - a man who will seemingly do anything to get the juiciest story.

Meanwhile Peaky Blinders star Riley plays Deputy News Editor of fictional broadsheet paper The Herald, who claims "our job is the truth".

The new drama promises to explore the "fast-paced and challenging environment of the British newspaper industry" in a time of "turmoil."

Ben Chaplin and David Suchet in Press, BBC1 (BBC)

Poirot's David Suchet also stars as the Chairman & CEO of Worldwide News, owner of The Post, while London Spy's Priyanga Buford plays The Herald's Editor.

Other actors making up the cast include Paapa Essiedu, Shane Zaza, Ellie Kendrick, Al Weaver and Brendan Cowell.

Press will air on BBC1 later this year