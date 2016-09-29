Presenting Benedict Cumberbatch in A Study in Pink... Floyd
The Sherlock star joined the Pink Floyd guitarist at London's Royal Albert Hall
Sherlock's is not all about moodily playing the violin, you know. On Wednesday night, Benedict Cumberbatch got up on stage and sang his way through Pink Floyd classic Comfortably Numb (hereby know as Comfortably Numberbatch) alongside guitarist David Gilmour at the Royal Albert Hall.
Cumberbatch, who’s recently finished filming series four of Sherlock, sang the lead vocals on a verse of the track from 1979’s album The Wall. It was originally sung by Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters, before he was replaced by Gilmour in 1985.
And although Gilmour’s been playing Comfortably Numb at gigs ever since, he normally leaves Waters’ vocals to a guest singer, like David Bowie. Or Benedict Cumberbatch.
Benedict Cumberbatch singing "Comfortably Numb" with Pink Floyd's David Gilmour in concert tn: pic.twitter.com/0yscLnMZWA
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 28, 2016
So was Cumberbatch any good?
I REPEAT. BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH JUST SANG AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL WITH DAVID GILMOUR
— Julie Ciccarini (@julielondongirl) September 28, 2016
We'll take that as a yes...
Sherlock will return on New Year’s Day 2017