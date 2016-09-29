Cumberbatch, who’s recently finished filming series four of Sherlock, sang the lead vocals on a verse of the track from 1979’s album The Wall. It was originally sung by Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters, before he was replaced by Gilmour in 1985.

And although Gilmour’s been playing Comfortably Numb at gigs ever since, he normally leaves Waters’ vocals to a guest singer, like David Bowie. Or Benedict Cumberbatch.

Benedict Cumberbatch singing "Comfortably Numb" with Pink Floyd's David Gilmour in concert tn: pic.twitter.com/0yscLnMZWA — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 28, 2016

So was Cumberbatch any good?

I REPEAT. BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH JUST SANG AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL WITH DAVID GILMOUR — Julie Ciccarini (@julielondongirl) September 28, 2016

We'll take that as a yes...

