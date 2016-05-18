There will be a two-week break after the initial instalment (which Amazon are calling a "nice preview" for their existing members) and new episodes will then drop weekly on Mondays, the day after they air in the US.

But Monday is, of course, several days away, so right now why not check out the opening four minutes of the series – which, be warned, contain scenes of people exploding from the outset...

Helmed by Breaking Bad writer Sam Catlin, the super-twisted, darkly comic drama follows Jesse – the eponymous Preacher, who is inhabited by a mysterious alien entity (as you are) – his kick-ass ex-girlfriend Tulip, played by Agents of SHIELD’s Ruth Negga, and Irish vagabond Cassidy (This Is England and Misfits’ Joseph Gilgun) as they're thrust into a world inhabited by characters from Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between. And yes, that does include one called Arseface.

Preacher comes to Amazon Prime UK from Monday 23rd May